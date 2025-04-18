British woman among four dead after cable car crash in southern Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British woman has died in a cable car crash near Naples, according to an Italian official.

The Briton and an Israeli woman were among four people who died in the crash after a cable snapped on Thursday at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia, a spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense said.

A fifth person, believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured during the incident.

A number of people had to be evacuated from another cable car.

An investigation into multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster has been opened by Italian prosecutors, according to reports.

In a translated post on social media, Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, called the day “truly tragic and painful” and said his thoughts go to those who died, were injured and their families.

He said he was grateful for the rescuers and said an investigation into what happened will be carried out.

Luigi Vicinanza Sindaco, the mayor of Castellammare, said on Facebook that there will be a day of mourning and decided to cancel all initiatives for the Easter holidays.

Firefighters, police and Italy’s alpine rescue were sent to the scene, which is between the popular tourist areas of Pompeii and Sorrento.

EAV public transport firm, which runs the cable car, said the service had reopened a week ago with all the required safety conditions.

Checks were being carried out by investigators on the cable car and the possibility that strong wind was among the causes of the incident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences from Washington DC, where she met with US President Donald Trump.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are dealing with an incident in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities. Our thoughts are with those affected.”

“Our staff are available 24/7 to support British nationals abroad.”