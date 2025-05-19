British passport holders to be allowed to use e-gates at more EU airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British passport holders will be able to use e-gates at more European airports as part of a UK-EU deal, the Government has announced.

Since Brexit, British travellers arriving at EU airports have generally been forced to queue for manned desks to have their passports stamped, rather than use automated gates with facial recognition technology.

This has led to many passengers facing long queues, particularly during peak periods.

The issue has been described as one of the most visible impacts of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

After the agreement with the EU, the Government said in a statement: “British holidaymakers will be able to use more e-gates in Europe, ending the dreaded queues at border control.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said the announcement was “a significant breakthrough for British travellers”.

She told the PA news agency: “The frustrating experience of lengthy border control queues upon arrival has been a persistent challenge for many, so the expanded access to e-gates across Europe comes as a tremendous relief.

“With this streamlined system in place, we anticipate both holidaymakers and business travellers will enjoy a much smoother, more efficient airport experience, allowing them to begin their journeys without unnecessary delays.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, said: “This is excellent news for British holidaymakers and will enable an even smoother passenger experience for families travelling to the EU.”

British passports can currently be used at e-gates in the EU at a limited number of airports in Spain and Portugal.

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at travel trade organisation Abta, said: “Since Brexit, Abta has been calling for changes that will make travel easier, and we’re pleased to see the UK and EU agree these steps.

“The EU is home to the UK’s favourite overseas holiday destinations, and travel between our nations creates a huge boost for the UK economy and is a big driver of growth.”

The EU is planning to launch its long-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) in October.

This will replace the need for people arriving in the EU from non-member countries such as the UK to have their passports stamped.

Instead, they will need to have their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them on a database, with the data stored for three years.

There are fears this will cause queues at EU airports, as well as at the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel’s terminal in Folkestone and London’s St Pancras railway station, where French border checks are carried out before people embark on cross-Channel journeys.

Mr Petherbridge said: “It is vital we continue to see good co-operation between the UK and EU on the introduction of this scheme, to make it as streamlined as possible for UK travellers.”

The Government also announced that UK cats and dogs will be able to travel “more easily” by “eliminating the need for animal health certificates for every trip”.

This is through the introduction of so-called pet passports.