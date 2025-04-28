British lorry driver denies murdering wife after remains found at Co Cork home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife after her remains were found six years after she disappeared in Ireland.

Richard Satchwell, 58, from Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork, is charged with the murder of Tina Satchwell at the same address in March 2017.

The 58-year-old, who is originally from Leicester in England, was arraigned by the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.

When the charge of murder was put to him, he replied: “Not guilty.”

Jury selection took place on Monday afternoon. Seven women and five men were selected from the panel, and will hear all the evidence put forward by prosecution and defence during the trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks.

Justice Kerida Naidoo told the jury the next stage will be selecting a foreperson by whatever means they want.

Justice Naidoo told the jury the foreperson will preside over deliberations at the conclusion of the evidence and will speak for jurors in their communications to the judge.

Before the jury was selected, Justice Naidoo advised those who had heard about the case through media reports to confirm this with the judge.

He said the case involved a a significant amount of media attention.

“If you have heard anything about it in particular and have difficulty in dealing with it objectively then let me know,” he told the jury.

“If you think you know Richard Satchwell or Tina Satchwell, then do let me know.”

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive.

She had been missing from her home since March 2017.

Police found her skeletal remains in October 2023, buried beneath a concrete floor under the stairwell of their home.

After she was reported missing, a major search operation took place at her home and surrounding areas.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, confirmed in 2023 that human remains had been found at the Youghal property.

Satchwell, who is on remand in Limerick Prison, sat listening to proceedings in the Central Criminal Court.

The court will hear from more than 100 witnesses throughout the trial.

It will commence before Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday morning.