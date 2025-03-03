Digital collection of oldest English language daily newspaper to be boosted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Historic editions of the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper still in circulation are to be digitised by the Government.

The News Letter, first published in September 1737, will this year mark its 288th anniversary as the oldest continuously published English language daily paper.

The Northern Ireland Office is working in partnership with the British Library and FindMyPast to expand the online collection of the publication in the British Newspaper Archive.

The digitisation will make copies from the 18th to the 20th centuries of the Belfast title accessible online for the first time.

Originals of the News Letter are being provided in microfilm and newspaper format by the British Library to be digitised by the online platform Findmypast, which has spent nearly 15 years working on a collaborative project to digitise the British Library’s vast newspaper collection.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn visited Belfast’s Linen Hall Library to view historic copies of the News Letter.

Mr Benn said: “The News Letter’s status as the longest-running continuously published English language daily newspaper in the world is an important part of Northern Ireland’s unique cultural heritage.

“As set out in the Safeguarding the Union command paper, the UK Government is committed to digitising these historical archives to promote the richness of Northern Ireland’s traditions around the world, including in nations with historic ties, such as the United States.

“This will also ensure that these precious historical records are preserved and accessible for generations to come.”

Sarah Bush, managing director of Findmypast and the British Newspaper Archive, said: “Alongside the British Library, we’re delighted to make this unique and culturally important title available to be searched and viewed on Findmypast and the British Newspaper Archive, offering a fascinating window into centuries of Northern Ireland’s history as it happened.”

Beth Gaskell, lead curator of news and moving image at the British Library, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Findmypast and the UK Government to build on the existing collection of the News Letter available through the British Newspaper Archive.”

David Montgomery, executive chairman of the News Letter’s owners, National World plc, said: “For four centuries The News Letter has been in the front line of local and global news and opinion – it was already in its 40th year when it covered the US Declaration of Independence.

“The digital archive is an eternal reminder of that crucial, continuing role of reliable independent journalism.”

The digitisation project will see Findmypast digitise pages of the Belfast News Letter using specialist microfilm scanners, which scan thousands of newspaper pages every day, in its studio at the British Library’s facility in Boston Spa.

This ensures the faithful reproduction of the newspaper as it once appeared and enables online searching of the newspaper by name, keyword, date, or specific location.

The digitisation process will be completed this spring.

Once online, people will be able to access the editions free of charge by visiting libraries with a subscription to Findmypast, including the British Library’s sites in St Pancras, London and Boston Spa, Yorkshire.

They will also be accessible to people around the world with a subscription to the Findmypast or British Newspaper Archive websites.