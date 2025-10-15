Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
British Library workers to strike in pay dispute

PCS members said the workers faced a second consecutive year of a below-inflation pay rise.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 15 October 2025 09:51 BST
The British Library in London (Alamy/PA)
Workers at the British Library are to strike in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members at the site in London will walk out from October 27 to November 9 after voting by 98% in favour of industrial action.

The union said the workers faced a second consecutive year of a below-inflation pay rise.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “A near unanimous vote for strike action is just a small glimpse into the strength of feeling among our members at the British Library.

“They are livid at yet another insulting pay offer that does little to alleviate the health problems that many suffer from because of low pay.

“Nor does it come close to ending the need for many to work second jobs and take out loans to pay their bills and meet their housing costs.

“The employer’s well-paid executives need to take the blinkers off and understand that our hard-working members are what makes the British Library the vital cultural institution that it is.”

