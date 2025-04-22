British man ‘lynched by mob’ after being dragged out of Ecuador police station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man died in Ecuador after he was dragged out of a police station and lynched by a mob, local media reported.

The man, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, was in custody at a police station in the riverside village of Playas del Cuyabeno, a tourist entry point to the Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve, when a mob broke in, dragged him out to the street, killed him, and set him on fire.

He was reportedly suspected of involvement in a fatal shooting.

The mob set the man on fire right outside the police station at around 12.30pm on 20 April, causing his death, in what local news outlet Extra described as a “shocking act of apparent community justice”.

A police report identified the victim only as an “English national”.

Police confirmed the man had been arrested early in the morning on 20 April. He had been “intercepted and beaten by local residents” who accused him of fatally shooting a local person.

Police took him to the station for his own safety while waiting for specialist units to transfer him to Lago Agrio, around 120km away.

According to Extra, the specialist units were “slow to arrive due to the geographical conditions of the area” despite “advance warning of the risk to the detainee”.

Nearly six hours after the arrest, a mob of local villagers reportedly forced their way into the police station. Police officers at the station chose not to intervene lest the mob harmed them or damaged state property, allowing them to take the man, the outlet said.

Another Ecuadorian media outlet, Ecuavisa, reported that the mob took the man at around 12.30pm local time and lit him on fire outside the police station. He died of the burns a few hours later.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was reported to be investigating the reports and collaborating with local authorities to verify the man’s identity. The Independent has reached out to the FCDO for comment.