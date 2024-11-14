Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chinese pottery worth £1 billion will be gifted to the British Museum – the most valuable gift in UK history.

The museum, in Bloomsbury, London, will receive 1,700 pieces from the trustees of the Sir Percival David Foundation.

The objects were acquired in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, and China by British businessman Sir Percival David, who lived from 1892 to 1964. His love for China led him to become fluent in Chinese.

The collection has been on loan to the museum since 2009 in the specially designed bilingual Room 95, with an online catalogue available to view across the world, as Sir Percival wanted his private collection to be used to inform and inspire people.

The donation will increase the museum’s collection of Chinese ceramics to 10,000 pieces, making it one of the most important collections of ceramics in any public institution outside the Chinese-speaking world.

open image in gallery Ru ware bowl stand, Northern Song dynasty, 1086-1125 ( British Museum/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Doucai 'Chicken cup', Ming dynasty, Chenghua reign, 1465-1487 ( British Museum/PA Wire )

Highlights from the collection include the David vases from 1351, which revolutionised the dating for blue and white ceramics with their discovery, and a chicken cup used to serve wine for the Chenghua emperor and Ru wares made for the Northern Song dynasty court around 1086.

After their donation, pieces will be lent to the Shanghai Museum in China and Metropolitan Museum in New York as part of the British Museum’s support of exhibitions worldwide.

Director of the British Museum Dr Nicholas Cullinan said he was “humbled” by the generosity of the Sir Percival David Foundation.

“These celebrated objects add a special dimension to our own collection and together offer scholars, researchers and visitors around the world the incredible opportunity to study and enjoy the very best examples of Chinese craftsmanship anywhere in existence,” he said.

open image in gallery David Vases, Yuan dynasty, 1351 ( British Museum/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Bottle-shaped flask, Qing dynasty, Yongzheng, 1723-1735 ( British Museum/PA Wire )

The chairman of The Sir Percival David Foundation of Chinese Art and The Sir Percival David Foundation Academic and Research Fund, Colin Sheaf, said: “In every respect, this gift achieves the three objectives which most preoccupied Sir Percival as he planned for the collection’s future.

“To preserve intact his unique collection, to keep every single piece on public display together in perpetuity in a dedicated gallery, and to ensure the collection would remain not only a visual display of surpassing beauty, but also an inspiration and education for future generations of academics, students and non-specialists alike.”

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant added: “Thanks to the huge generosity of the Sir Percival David Foundation, I am thrilled these world-famous Chinese ceramics will now be displayed permanently in the British Museum, where the collection will educate and enlighten future generations for many years to come.

“I am immensely grateful for this phenomenal act of generosity and very much hope it will help set a trend for others.”

The final transfer of ownership to the British Museum will be subject to the Charity Commission’s consent.