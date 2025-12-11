British soldier killed in Ukraine military training exercise named and pictured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named by the Ministry of Defence.

Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, of the Parachute Regiment, died in a “tragic accident” while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability on Tuesday morning.

Paying tribute at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

A Ministry of Defence statement said: “It is with sadness that we must confirm that the member of the UK Armed Forces who died in Ukraine on Tuesday 9th December is Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment. He was 28 years old.

“Our thoughts are with Lance Corporal Hooley's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Parachute Regiment is an airborne infantry regiment of the British Army, primarily based at Merville Barracks in Colchester.

It has not been disclosed which battalion of the Parachute Regiment L/Cpl Hooley served in.

The 1st Battalion is under the direction of special forces while other battalions are part of the British Army’s rapid response formation.

Defence secretary John Healey paid tribute, saying “he served our country with distinction”.

Mr Healey visited Washington DC on Wednesday to discuss the Aukus nuclear submarine programme and his Australian and US counterparts also paid tribute to the British paratrooper.

United States secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, and to him and his family, and it is a reflection of the sacrifice and commitment that so many make around the world.”

Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles added: “Let me start there and also pass on my condolences to George Hooley’s family. We are all very much thinking of you at this moment.”