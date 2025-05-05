Two riders dead after ‘catastrophic’ 11-man crash at British Superbikes Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two riders have died after a “catastrophic” crash at the British Superbikes race, which left another with significant injuries.

A total of 11 bikers were involved in the crash on the first corner of Oulton Park in Cheshire, prompting the race to be immediately stopped and medical services deployed, organisers said.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, both passed away after the horror crash.

Mr Jenner was treated trackside and taken to the medical centre, but died from a catastrophic head injury despite resuscitation attempts. Mr Richardson was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe injuries, but died before arriving.

open image in gallery A corner of Oulton Park Circuit in Cheshire (Alamy/PA)

Cheshire Police are now investigating the deaths which took place early on in the race, after they were called to the scene on Monday.

“Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled,” organisers added.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was taken to hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries, organisers added.

Five other riders were transferred to the medical centre with minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The superbikes average more than 180bhp and are capable of reaching 200mph, organisers say.

Cheshire Police said: “Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.

“Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

“Due to the severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the event was cancelled.

“The two riders who sadly died have been named as Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police.”