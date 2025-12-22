Man charged with 56 sexual offences against ex-wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with drugging and raping his ex-wife, while five other men have been charged with sexual offences against the 48-year-old woman.

Philip Young, 49, will appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with 56 offences including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his former spouse Joanne Young.

A total of six men have been charged with offences against Ms Young, 48, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.

The five other men charged are:

– Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook, who has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images. He is a black British national.

– Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching. He is a white British national.

– Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, who has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. He is a white British national.

– Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon, who has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching. He is a white British national.

– Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon has been charged with sexual touching. He is a British Asian male.

The alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2023.

Geoff Smith, detective superintendent for Wiltshire Police, said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

Young, a white British national formerly from Swindon but now living in Enfield, has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.

The other five men have been released on bail and are also due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

James Foster, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences – following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you can call 101 quoting 54240080286 or report online through the Wiltshire Police website.