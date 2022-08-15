A British teenager has died while on holiday at a resort hotel in
Turkey.
The 14-year-old boy reportedly got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel, near
Antalya on Sunday afternoon.
A hotel guest told the
The Sun that the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman and was given CPR before being taken to hospital.
The family were staying at the hotel for a wedding, according to the paper.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”
The hotel confirmed that a young guest had died while swimming with his aunt at the resort’s main pool, and said that “lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds”.
A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery
PA
Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales
PA
Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
Reuters
Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave
Getty
A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir
PA
Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results
PA
James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games
Getty
Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
EPA
People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London
EPA
England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England
AFP/Getty
The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh
PA
England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games
Getty
Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh
Getty
England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London
AFP/Getty
England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium
AFP/Getty
People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic
PA
Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data
PA
Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
PA
A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions
PA
Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex
PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city
PA
Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire
PA
Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London
AP
Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away
SWNS
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough
PA
The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK
Tom Maddick/SWNS
Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon
EPA
A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat
AP
Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course
R&A via Getty
Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London
PA
Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton
Getty
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
PA
Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games
PA
A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues
Reuters
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London
PA
Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships
Getty
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire
PA
Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon
PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street
Getty
England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria
Reuters
British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
Getty
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon
AFP/Getty
Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex
PA
Pride parade in London
Getty
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday.
PA
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
PA
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, speaks during PMQs
UK Parliament/AFP/Getty
Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the ball during his first round Wimbledon match against Francisco Cerundolo
Reuters
The cleaning up begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
EPA
Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Police have viewed CCTV footage of the swimming pool and an autopsy will be carried out, the hotel said.
A spokesperson for the resort told
The Sun: “It is with a heavy heart that one of our young guests sadly passed away yesterday while swimming with his aunt in our main pool. At this moment in time, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and loved ones who are currently residing in our hotel.
“The sad, tragic loss of a young life is both devastating and shattering for the family, close relatives and loved ones. Out of respect for the family, we would like to refrain from making any comment about the incident until we receive the outcome of the autopsy.”
They added: “There are CCTV cameras located around the pool area which have been viewed by both the Liberty Lara management and the local police. Lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds.
“We have one additional lifeguard over the numbers required to ensure that the pools are not left unattended when a lifeguard takes a lunch break.”
The Liberty Lara hotel is an all-inclusive resort located on Turkey’s south coast, with more than 300 rooms and several swimming pools.
Additional reporting by PA