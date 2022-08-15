Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British teenager, 14, dies after swimming in pool at hotel in Turkey

Boy and his family were staying at Liberty Lara resort for wedding, report suggests

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 16 August 2022 00:37
<p>A British teenager has died at the Liberty Lara resort in Turkey</p>

A British teenager has died at the Liberty Lara resort in Turkey

(Screengrab)

A British teenager has died while on holiday at a resort hotel in Turkey.

The 14-year-old boy reportedly got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel, near Antalya on Sunday afternoon.

A hotel guest told the The Sun that the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman and was given CPR before being taken to hospital.

The family were staying at the hotel for a wedding, according to the paper.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The hotel confirmed that a young guest had died while swimming with his aunt at the resort’s main pool, and said that “lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds”.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Police have viewed CCTV footage of the swimming pool and an autopsy will be carried out, the hotel said.

A spokesperson for the resort told The Sun: “It is with a heavy heart that one of our young guests sadly passed away yesterday while swimming with his aunt in our main pool. At this moment in time, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and loved ones who are currently residing in our hotel.

“The sad, tragic loss of a young life is both devastating and shattering for the family, close relatives and loved ones. Out of respect for the family, we would like to refrain from making any comment about the incident until we receive the outcome of the autopsy.”

They added: “There are CCTV cameras located around the pool area which have been viewed by both the Liberty Lara management and the local police. Lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds.

Recommended

“We have one additional lifeguard over the numbers required to ensure that the pools are not left unattended when a lifeguard takes a lunch break.”

The Liberty Lara hotel is an all-inclusive resort located on Turkey’s south coast, with more than 300 rooms and several swimming pools.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in