The UK-based tourist who triggered widespread outrage for carving his girlfriend’s initials into the Colosseum has begged for forgiveness.

Ivan Dimitrov, who lives in Bristol, was caught by a fuming tourist engraving his and Hayley Bracey’s letters into the 2,000-year-old Rome structure.

Footage of the incident soon went viral before Italy’s Carabinieri tracked the pair down in Bulgaria this week.

Ivan Dimitrov was seen in the footage online (YouTube)

The video, titled “A*****e tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome 6-23-23”, has received over 300,000 views.

Carabinieri said Dimitrov expressed “sincere remorse” for his actions, according to spokesman and Major Roberto Martina.

“He told us he was very upset by what he had done, and he kept apologising for it,” Mr Martina told Mail Online.

“I think he was worried about the consequences of any trial and we explained that he could be jailed for between two and five years and be fined up to 15,000 Euro.”

Mr Martina went on to say the case will be reasonably straightforward due to the video.

“He had contacted us after we secured his mobile telephone from hotel records and left a message for him to call us,” Mr Martina said.

“He was naturally worried about the legal implications, and these were all explained to him.

“We didn’t ask him why he did it, that will be for a judge to hear, we just told him that he was a suspect and was part of the investigation.

Mr Martina went on to say Ms Bracey “is not part of any complaint so is an innocent party as far as we are concerned”.

“Although technically, she could be seen as an accessory,” he said.