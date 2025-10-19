New bone health campaign supported by Queen targets millions of Britons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Britons will be able to check their risk of broken bones caused by osteoporosis online within minutes as part of a new campaign supported by the Queen.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) is calling for bone health to be treated “just as seriously as heart, eye, lung, mental and dental health”.

Osteoporosis weakens the bones and makes them fragile, putting them at risk of breaks from falls, or even coughs and sneezes.

Women are more at risk due to a rapid loss of bone density during the menopause.

The new ROS campaign – the Great British Bone Check – includes a new digital tool to help people assess their bone health in three minutes.

The charity is aiming to encourage three million people in Britain to check their risk and get diagnosed and treated more quickly.

The initiative is supported by the Queen, whose mother and grandmother had osteoporosis.

Camilla has supported the ROS since 1994 and became its president in 2001.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the ROS, said: “Poor bone health is one of the most urgent threats to people living well in later life.

“For older people, broken bones cause isolation, chronic pain and misery, as well as shortening lives for many. Low awareness is masking an invisible threat to millions.

“The Great British Bone Check is a rallying call to the nation to treat bone health just as seriously as heart, eye, lung, mental and dental health.

“With an early warning, people can get access to treatment which will prevent breaks and give them back the future they deserve.”

The campaign comes after a YouGov survey of 2,082 adults, conducted for the ROS, found 79% of people have never checked their bone health, and almost half (49%) were not aware that women are more likely to break bones after the menopause.

Less than half (44%) were not aware that osteoporosis can lead to serious complications.

Osteoporosis can be prevented with regular exercise, a healthy diet, taking vitamin D supplements and making lifestyle changes like quitting smoking or cutting alcohol consumption.

The YouGov survey found more than eight in 10 people (82%) do not do enough exercise to help keep their bones strong, while 43% do not take vitamin D in autumn and winter.

Justine Roberts, founder and executive chairwoman of Mumsnet, said: “We’re very proud to be supporting this campaign.

“At Mumsnet we recognise the importance of having access to clear health information, and the Great British Bone Check will help the nation to identify their risk of breaking a bone, in a matter of minutes.

“Osteoporosis affects millions of women throughout the UK, and it’s vital that we’re all aware of our bone health and the devastation that osteoporosis can bring.”