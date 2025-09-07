Connecting cable ‘had given way’ before Lisbon funicular crash, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lisbon funicular crash which killed three Britons and 13 others was likely caused by an issue with a cable connecting the streetcar’s two cabins, Portuguese authorities said.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously, when the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, have been named as two of the three Britons who died in the incident, with a third victim yet to be named.

Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

Portugal’s Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations on Saturday released its first investigative report into the crash.

According to the report, the cabins had travelled “not more than about six meters” when they “suddenly lost the balancing force provided by the cable connecting them”.

The report states: “Cabin No. 2 suddenly reversed, its movement halting approximately 10 meters beyond due to its partial excursion past the end of the track and the burial of the underside of the trambolho (trolley) at the end of the cable trench.

“Cabin No. 1, at the top of Calcada da Gloria, continued its downward movement, increasing its speed.

“The cabin’s brakeman immediately applied the pneumatic brake and the hand brake to try to halt the movement. These actions had no effect in stopping or reducing the cabin’s speed, and it continued accelerating down the slope.”

The report added an examination of the wreckage showed “the connecting cable had given way” at the attachment point to the cabin at the top of the hill.

A preliminary and final report are expected to be published later.

Meanwhile, the family of the British couple that died said they are “heartbroken” in a tribute.

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative.

“She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt.

“This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s.

“He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always.

“Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

“His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident,” he said.

“We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

The Foreign Office said it is supporting the families of three British nationals who died in the incident.

The Gloria funicular, which is 140 years old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes.

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables.

The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.