Britons encouraged to ‘keep their cool’ for test of emergency alert system

Britons have been encouraged to “keep their cool” for a test of the national emergency alert system on Sunday.

At around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

It will mark the second test of the system – after the first in 2023.

Mobile phone users will also receive a message making clear that the alert is a drill.

The Government has used the system to issue real warnings five times, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December.

A 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.

Messages can be targeted to relatively small areas to pinpoint those at risk.

Around 15,000 phones were alerted during flooding in Cumbria in May 2024, and 10,000 received a warning during flooding in Leicestershire in January this year.

The system is designed for use during the most likely emergencies to affect the UK and warnings would also be transmitted on television, radio and locally by knocking on doors.

Government officials have also met with domestic violence charities and campaigners for discussions on helping those who may need to opt out of the test.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “I know Brits will keep their cool when phones across the UK make a siren-like noise today (Sunday) at 3pm. It’s important to remember this is only a test, just like the fire drills we all do in our schools and workplaces.

“We’re carrying out the test to make sure the system works well when we need it most, and afterwards, we’ll work with mobile network operators to assess performance.

“The test takes just 10 seconds, but it helps us keep the country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”