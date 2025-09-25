Britons ‘under attack’ on 52-boat flotilla heading to Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons travelling to Gaza as part of a 52-boat flotilla are “under attack”, a sailor has warned.

Louie-Joe Findlater said the UK Government’s recognition of Palestine is “worthless if they don’t actually take action to protect their citizens” on the boats.

The 33-year-old from Poole joined the flotilla in Barcelona as part of an independent international effort to “break the Israeli occupation’s illegal siege on Gaza” and take humanitarian aid across the Mediterranean.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry this week urged flotilla participants to dock at Ashkelon marina, between Gaza and the city of Ashdod, to unload aid, warning that Israeli authorities “will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade”.

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan has urged the Government to step in amid efforts to secure the volunteers’ rights to sail in international waters.

Mr Findlater told the PA news agency sailors and volunteers were “on alert” and said: “We’re making all the best decisions we can, but ultimately, we’re a boat floating at sea and we need the protection of our governments to guarantee that we’re going to stay safe.”

According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, they faced “moderate drone activity” overnight into Thursday, but “drones launched explosives and gases on boats” earlier this week, with objects dropped on at least 10 boats and communications jammed.

Mr Findlater described “enormous flashes, explosions and loud bangs” during the attack, but added he had “probably not digested” what he had experienced.

Speaking around 12 miles off the coast of Crete, he said: “We’re British citizens under attack.”

He said the UK Government had “recognised Palestine but recognition alone is worthless if they don’t actually take action to protect their citizens, number one, when they’re on a humanitarian aid mission through international waters, legal by all international law”.

Mr Findlater added: “We need to make sure we can get that aid to Gaza, and if they really do recognise Palestine, they should recognise our right to do so and the right of the Palestinians to receive that.

“So that’s one thing, that’s very pressing on our mind at the moment, obviously, because we are obviously very concerned about our security.”

He warned that delivering aid by land was “not a sustainable method, because they’ve been trying to do that for years” but aid workers have faced disruption.

Italy has deployed a navy frigate “for possible rescue operations”, according to defence minister Guido Crosetto.

“In a democracy, demonstrations and forms of protest must also be protected when they are carried out in accordance with international law and without resorting to violence,” the minister said.

Speaking in New York, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez demanded “that international law be complied with and that the right of our citizens to navigate the Mediterranean safely be respected”.

These moves had “changed” the mood aboard the boats, Mr Findlater said.

He added he has been “overwhelmed by the camaraderie and spirit amongst everybody”, but warned he does not “feel protected in the slightest” by the UK Government.

He suggested the Government could make it “clear that we will not stand for Israeli aggression against civilian missions” with “solid actions like sanctions, like expelling ambassadors and diplomats”.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement read: “Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a co-ordinated manner to the Gaza Strip.

“Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have.”

A later statement read: “We have another proposal for the Hamas-Sumud flotilla: if this is not about provocation and serving Hamas, you are welcome to unload any aid you might have at any port in a nearby country outside Israel, from which it can be transferred peacefully to Gaza.”

Mr Duncan-Jordan, an independent MP who had the Labour whip suspended after breaches of party discipline, has written to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, warning her he is “deeply alarmed by the increasingly concerning rhetoric from the Israeli foreign ministry towards the Freedom Flotilla, a group of boats delivering vital humanitarian aid to Gaza”.

He continued: “I request that you set out how the United Kingdom will uphold the human rights of the humanitarian volunteers within the Freedom Flotilla.

“Louie must be allowed to deliver aid without obstruction.”

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.