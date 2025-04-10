Vigilance of Brixham returns to port with ashes of skipper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A classic sailing trawler has returned to Brixham for the first time since a million pound refit, carrying the ashes of a former skipper.

Colin Mawbey, who was also chairman of trustees, sailed the Vigilance BM76 to Plymouth for major repairs in 2022 and hoped to be at the helm when it returned to Brixham.

He was unable to fulfil his wish as he died last year, but his family were able to arrange for his ashes to be on board when the 76ft sailing boat made the trip on Tuesday.

Rob Murray, chairman of the charity which owns and operates the trawler, said: “Colin was one of our most experienced skippers and was my predecessor as chair of the trustees.

“He sadly passed away after a long and distinguished link with Vigilance. He was very fond of the heritage trawler which he called ‘The Leaky Wench’, given the boat’s tendency to take on water.

“We were very pleased to honour’s Colin’s significant contribution by having his ashes on board for the return trip.

“It will be a fitting way for us to remember Colin and pay tribute to all that he contributed to Vigilance.”

Upon arrival in Brixham, there was a short ceremony on board Vigilance.

Rev Chris North, a crew member and Church of England priest, paid tribute to Mr Mawbey before handing his ashes to the family. He had also conducted his funeral.

Vigilance has undergone extensive repairs in the Stirling and Son Ltd shipyard in Plymouth thanks to grants from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Their support is so much more than just financial,” said Mr Murray.

“Beautiful though she may be, there is much to do.

“She now enters the final phase of her repair when a small army of skilled volunteers will complete the restoration of the interior.”

Vigilance is expected to return to service in 2026, her centenary year, when she will become Brixham’s main tourist attraction taking people for trips along the coast of the English Riviera.

Vigilance, which is part of the UK Historic Fleet, was the last in a long line of beam trawlers or smacks built at Upham’s shipyard in the Devon fishing town in 1926.

Brixham sailing trawlers were built as disposable boats with an expected life of 12 to 15 years.

The main mast is 82ft tall and with a full set of sails open, the vessel will reach speeds of 12 knots (14mph).