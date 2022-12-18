Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother-of-two killed in a crowd crush outside a concert posted a final video about putting her children to bed, just one day before her tragic death.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people critically injured after a crush at a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the O2 Academy in Brixton, south London on Thursday. A number of people had attempted to force entry to the venue without tickets.

Ms Ikumelo, who died on Saturday morning, was a YouTube and TikTok blogger, gaining more than 13,000 followers on the latter.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died following a crowd crush outside an Asake concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London (PA)

She posted regularly about motherhood and caring for her autistic child – and dedicated her platform to giving other parents tips on how to manage domestic life for children who have it.

She had told the Daily Mirror earlier this year she left work as a nursing associate to care for her son when he was diagnosed with autism in 2020. Ms Ikumelo posted the final video to her YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Her vlog runs through her two children’s typical bedtime routine. The video opens with the mother, her son and younger daughter wearing matching festive pyjamas and decorating their Christmas tree.

Ms Ikumelo then goes on to share clips of her children’s bathtime, before reading them a story, during which she said she would often sing and dance for the pair as they fell asleep.

The family of Ms Ikumelo paid tribute to her “care, kindness and love” (Metropolitan Police)

One day after the vlog was uploaded, Ms Ikumelo attended the Asake gig in Brixton. The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital two days later.

Two other women, aged 21 and 23, who were rushed to hospital following the crush remain in a critical condition.

Ms Ikumelo’s family paid tribute to her “care, kindness and love”.

In a statement released via the force, relatives said: “Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids.

“She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love. Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) meaning ‘Lord is Worthy’.”

Large crowds gathered outside the venue (PA)

Tributes to the mother flooded social media after news broke of her tragic death. One relative, Temitope Olodo, paid tribute to the death of his “favourite niece”.

Posting to Facebook, he wrote: “Today my favourite niece, Rebecca Tosin Ikumelo, died from injuries sustained from the Asake concert saga... O Tosin! You are so full of life and very protective of me. You have a smile that brightens up the room! I am so sad.”

Asake has said he is “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” over the death of Ms Ikumelo. He said on Instagram he had spoken to the 33-year-old’s family and will continue to do so.

Thursday’s incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Scotland Yard previously said that a woman had been arrested for assaulting an officer over the incident, and that investigators were looking at footage on social media and from body cams.

Police are investigating what happened at the Brixton O2 Academy (PA Wire)

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation. We would also like to thank people for coming forward with information.

“We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos. There were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and we want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward.

“We need your information as we try to establish what happened as quickly as we can.”

The force said specialist officers were supporting Ms Ikumelo’s family. Post-mortem tests will be carried out on Sunday.