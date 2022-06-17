A bus has burst into flames on a south London high street.

The double decker was seen was seen covered in flames and black smoke on Christchurch Road in Streatham Hill this morning.

There had been close to 20 further calls about the incident following this initial alert. The London Fire Brigade confirmed that it responded to the blaze and confirmed all passengers and the driver were able to get off.

The A23 on Brixton Hill is blocked between New Park Road and the A205 South Circular as a bus is on fire.

Onlookers stood in shock at the bus as smoke filled the high street before the Fire Brigade attended the scene just before 10am.

The top deck engulfed with flames (Suppled - Sademerrett)

In a statement the Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to a bus alight on Christchurch Road in Streatham Hill.

“Part of a double decker bus was damaged by fire. The driver and passengers left the bus before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 19 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 9.50am and the fire was under control by 10.22am. One fire engine from Brixton Fire Station attended the scene.”