The partner of a security worker who died after being injured in a crowd crush outside a gig in London has paid tribute to “my absolute world”.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital on Monday night and is the second person to pass away following the incident at the O2 Academy in Brixton in south London last week.

Writing on Facebook, partner Phoebie Turley paid tribute to him, saying: “I love you with my entire heart and soul”.

Mr Hutchinson was working at the O2 on Thursday night when police were called to reports of a “large number of people attempting to force entry” to the venue, where Afropop artist Asake had been playing.

Gabrielle Hutchinson died after a crowd crush at the O2 Brixton Academy last Thursday. (PA Wire)

A crush ensued outside the venue and a total of eight people were taken to hospital for treatment, three of whom were described as being in critical condition.

Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother from Newham, east London, died on Saturday and a 21-year-old woman remains in hospital.

In its initial press release, the Metropolitan Police said a second woman had died following the crush. The force later issued a second statement on Monday evening, updating the name and gender to that of Gaby Hutchinson.

Chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Partner of security guard who died in Brixton crowd crush pays tribute to ‘my absolute world’ (PA)

Scotland Yard said detectives from its Specialist Crime Command are continuing to work on establishing exactly what happened during the incident.

Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations.

The force said there was “no evidence of misconduct” by a police officer who appeared to push a woman down steps.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caused by crushing” on Thursday night.

Footage on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police.

The concert by Asake was cancelled part-way through because of the incident.

One woman who was hospitalised with suspected internal bleeding told the BBC the following day: “I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out. I thought I was dead.”

She added: “I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared.”

Asake wrote on social media on Friday: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.

“I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short.”