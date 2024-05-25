Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire has broken out at a derelict building that once held some of the UK’s most notorious criminals.

Firefighters were called out to the former Broadmoor Hospital site in Crowthorne, Berkshire on Saturday morning.

Footage from the scene shows a blaze at the top of the building as large plumes of smoke billow above.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said their crew is attending the scene as they warned people to stay clear of the area.

A spokesperson said: “At 9.37am on Saturday, 25 May we received reports of a fire at a derelict building at the old Broadmoor Hospital site on Chaplains Hill, Crowthorne.

“The fire is not located at the current hospital site and there is no risk to patients and staff.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a well-developed fire in a building at the old Broadmoor Hospital site. There are no injuries reported at this time and all persons are accounted for.

“Around 40 firefighters remain on the scene of this fire. Crews are working to contain the fire using aerial ladder platforms and will remain on scene for some time while they deal with this incident.

“Please stay clear of the area while emergency services deal with this incident and if you are in the area, please keep windows and doors closed at this time.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told The Mirror: “At this stage there is no impact to the wider road network.”

Broadmoor is a specialist psychiatric hospital for high-security men aged 18 and above.

Its roster of high-profile patients includes Ronnie Kray, Charles Bronson, the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, and Robert Maudsley.

Today, its inmates include one of Lee Rigby’s killers, Michael Adebowale, as well as the man who tried to kidnap Princess Anne in 1974, Ian Ball.