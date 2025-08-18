UK braces for broccoli shortages amid warning vegetable could be smaller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain may soon be facing a broccoli shortage, farmers have warned, as unfavourable weather conditions see difficulties growing the popular vegetable.

As the UK grapples with back-to-back heatwaves, crop and vegetable yields have been affected by the heat. Yields of broccoli crops have been cut by more than 50 per cent, growers have said.

The adverse conditions may also be causing the quality and size of the popular green to be affected, with shoppers warned they could soon see smaller vegetables on the shelf.

The British Growers Association (BGA) said supplies of brassicas – the family that includes broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage – are “tight”. However, it is hoped better crop yields in wetter parts of the UK will ensure the vegetables will remain available for shoppers.

open image in gallery Britain may soon be facing a broccoli shortage, farmers have warned ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Jack Ward, the BGA's chief executive, told the BBC: "In some areas, supplies of summer brassicas, cauliflowers and cabbages are tight.

"Other root crops, carrots and onions have been kept going by the use of irrigation, but there are serious concerns about water supplies if the lack of rain continues.

"At this stage, we are confident that the crops will be there, but the weather events of the last three months highlight the increasing uncertainty around our food supplies."

The issue has mostly affected farmers in parts of the country that have seen low river levels and rainfall. As conditions make soil drier, substantial shortfalls have been reported.

open image in gallery A farmer waters crops in Staffordshire last week ( Getty )

Arable farmer Martin Williams, chairman of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Herefordshire branch, said he has seen a 50 per cent drop in his cereal yield. He adds that a third of the normal potato crop is likely, with a 70 per cent drop in grass grown for feed.

"Going forward, it makes me wonder about the viability of growing cereal commodity crops,” he said.

"It is a risk-based job but if I can manage my risk down by not growing those risky crops then maybe that's something I should look at."

European countries have experienced continent-wide heatwaves this summer, with wildfires breaking out in several nations.

In the UK, this has had severe impacts on public health, productivity and water availability. The impact on crop yields will also inevitably be translated to price rises at the point of sale, with essentials like vegetables and bread likely to become more expensive.