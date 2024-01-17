Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A two-year-old boy has reportedly starved to death next to his father’s body after his family claimed social services failed him.

Bronson Battersby, 2, was found two weeks after he was said to have last been seen alive by a neighbour in Skegness, Lincolnshire on Boxing Day.

His father Kenneth, 60, allegedly died of a heart attack shortly after 26 December, while the toddler had been left in the dark with no food or water for days.

Lincolnshire County Council told The Sun social services visited the home on 2 January and again two days later, contacting police each time after not receiving a response. However, it has been claimed it was another five days before the father’s and son’s bodies were found on 9 January, after a social worker was forced to get the key from the landlord and enter the property themselves.

A review into the case has been launched after preliminary tests reportedly found that Bronson, who was under children’s services care, had died of dehydration and starvation.

Bronson’s mother Sarah Piesse, 43, told the paper: “If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn’t do anything. I can’t believe it. They can’t let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

The mother-of-three continued: “I’ve had the results of the post-mortem. Bronson starved to death because his dad died. They think Kenneth died no earlier than 29 December. It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on 2 January then Bronson would still have been alive.”

Having last seen Bronson following a row with her ex before Christmas, the heartbroken mother said she was not able to hold her son when she went to identify him. “I couldn’t pick him up because his body was too fragile,” she said. “I could only touch him. He had been left there too long.”

Lincolnshire Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious following investigations, and the case has now been passed to the coroner’s office.

Describing Bronson as a “loving, adorable little boy”, a family friend told the paper: “Bronson deserved so, so much better... They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs. He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused.”

They added: “Social services have let that boy down. He might still be alive now if they had done their jobs properly. When does a social worker just accept no answer on the door of a vulnerable child? It’s a disgrace.”

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

Lincolnshire Police told The Independent: “Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, 9 January.

“Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“The matter has been passed to the coroner’s office.”

The Independent has contacted Lincolnshire County Council for comment.