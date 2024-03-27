Life-sized £10,000 bronze stag statue stolen from presenter Alison Cork’s home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A television presenter is appealing for her life-sized bronze stag sculpture to be returned after thieves snatched it from her front garden.

Award-winning interior designer Alison Cork, who fronted Home in the Country and 60 Minute Makeover, said “a big hole has been left” by the absence of “cherished family heirloom” Henry outside her family’s Knightsbridge property.

The 60-year-old told The Evening Standard: “I feel that the joy has been taken out of me after his theft.

“He was like part of our family and bonded the community as well. Local children decorated him on holidays and put cobwebs on him at Halloween, that sort of thing.

“Thousands of tourists have their pictures taken with him, he is so well-loved and world-famous. Cab drivers used him as a landmark for the Knowledge, he was part of the fabric of life in this corner of London.”

Alison Cork said “a big hole has been left” by Henry’s absence (Nigel Howard Media)

Ms Cork says she paid £10,000 for the stag some 20 years ago and is offering a £1,000 reward.

She first noticed he was missing on Sunday morning, but said she found it “disappointing” she had not heard from the Metropolitan Police since reporting the incident.

“The statue was very heavy so they could not have just ridden off on a bike with him. They must have put him in a van and it would have taken two people,” she added.

“I haven’t had contact from an officer or anyone in person which is disappointing. I know the attitude might be ‘it’s only a statue’ but there is a wider point here. I think there is an unease in London and crime is rocketing. My neighbour’s car wheels were stolen and they came out to find it propped up on bricks.”

Ms Cork has appealed on social media to find the stag, contacting local businesses for CCTV footage, as well as the British Metal Recycling Association to see if anyone had offered the item for scrap.

The Met Police said: “Police were contacted on Sunday 24 March to a residential address in Knightsbridge. A woman reported that her bronze stag statue had been stolen.

“There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

The theft comes after a string of bronzen statue thefts in Surrey and Sussex, with at least three stolen since January.

Surrey Police warned homeowners with bronze statues to “be on their guard and take precautions” in a statement two weeks ago.

If you have information that could help police, please call 101 or post @MetCC.