Bruce Springsteen joined by Paul McCartney at Liverpool concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Bruce Springsteen brought out a special guest at his show in Liverpool as he performed with local star Sir Paul McCartney.

The American musician was joined on stage by the 82-year-old Beatles star during the second of two shows at Anfield stadium on Saturday, with Sir Paul then providing vocals as the pair played the band’s Can’t Buy Me Love.

Springsteen, 75, and his E Street Band are in the UK as part of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which kicked off with three shows in Manchester last month.

Footage shared on social media showed the surprised crowd cheering loudly as Sir Paul was introduced, before he then playfully pointed at Springsteen and the pair shared an embrace.

Before he left the stage after their performance, Sir Paul addressed the crowd and reportedly said: “Thank you, Scousers.”

The two men have previously performed together on several occasions, most notably when Sir Paul delivered a headline set at Glastonbury in 2022.

Announced as a surprise all the way from the east coast of America, Springsteen joined Sir Paul, who became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, as they played hits Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man on the Pyramid Stage.

In 2012, Sir Paul had joined Springsteen on stage at the end of the singer’s headline slot at Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park, London, but both stars found their microphones cut off before they could address the crowds after exceeding the curfew.

Beginning his career in the 1960s, Springsteen has gone on to have 12 UK top 10 albums and four UK top 10 singles and is best known for songs such as Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.

His Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which includes 16 dates across six European countries, will conclude in Milan, Italy, on July 3.