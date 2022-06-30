BT workers vote overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay

Strikes will be planned unless BT offers a ‘significantly improved’ pay rise by next week, the union said

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:35
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of BT workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced.

BT was facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.

About 30,000 BT Openreach workers were balloted earlier this month for the industrial action. A huge 95.8 per cent of them voted in favour of the strike on a turnout of 74.8 per cent.

Also, it was the first time that a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action, Mr Ward said.

There are thousands of call centre workers employed by BT Group, and 91.5 per cent of them voted for strike action on a turnout of 58.2 per cent.

Recommended

A vote by CWU members at EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.

Mr Ward said he expected BT to offer a “significantly improved” pay rise by next week or strike dates will be set.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in