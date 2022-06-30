BT workers vote overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay
Strikes will be planned unless BT offers a ‘significantly improved’ pay rise by next week, the union said
Tens of thousands of BT workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced.
BT was facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.
About 30,000 BT Openreach workers were balloted earlier this month for the industrial action. A huge 95.8 per cent of them voted in favour of the strike on a turnout of 74.8 per cent.
Also, it was the first time that a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action, Mr Ward said.
There are thousands of call centre workers employed by BT Group, and 91.5 per cent of them voted for strike action on a turnout of 58.2 per cent.
A vote by CWU members at EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.
Mr Ward said he expected BT to offer a “significantly improved” pay rise by next week or strike dates will be set.
More follows
