Farmers warned as Greece reports outbreaks of bluetongue in sheep and goats

Greece has reported 10 outbreaks of the BTV3 bluetongue virus in sheep and goats on farms in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing Greek authorities.

Bluetongue is an animal disease that affects livestock such as cattle and sheep, with symptoms including a blue and swollen tongue, fever, reduced milk yield and in the most severe cases, death.

A new variant of the disease, the BTV3, has been circulating in Europe since late last year, leading to vaccination campaigns in affected countries including France.

The outbreak was detected on 137 sheep and goats, killing 15 of them, the report said.

In the UK farmers have been warned that there is a “very high” probability of thwe new strain being brought in through midges blown over from Europe. They are being urged to remain vigilant and monitor their animals frequently, while making sure their livestock and land and up-to-date contact details are registered with the APHA in case of an outbreak.

The disease does not affect humans or food safety.

A cow infected with bluetongue stands in the barn in Wymeer, Germany, on September 10, 2024 ( (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

It is spread through biting midges, and while there is no evidence bluetongue is currently circulating in midges in Britain, the Government warns the insects can be blown long distances on the wind and bring the virus over from mainland Europe.

BTV3, which emerged in the Netherlands in September 2023, was first identified in November in England.

Since then there have been 126 cases in the outbreak, seven sheep and 119 cattle, across four counties, Kent, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey.

A risk assessment published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) following the outbreak last year, warns there is a very high probability of a new introduction of bluetongue virus of the new BTV3 strain into Britain during 2024 through infected biting midges being blown over from northern Europe.

There is also a medium risk of another strain, BTV8, being carried in by midges blown from northern France.

Biting midges are most active between April and November, and the timing of any potential incursion of the disease will depend on temperatures and wind patterns, officials said.

There is currently no vaccine in the UK for the BTV3 strain of the virus, although a new vaccine has been approved for emergency use from the start of May in the Netherlands and Belgium.