Two dead after eight-vehicle crash on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Two people have died after an eight-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

The collision, which occurred at around 8.15am between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, left 10 people suffering minor injuries and another two seriously hurt.

A woman in her sixties and a man in his seventies died at the scene of the crash despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended, with Thames Valley air ambulance landing on the northbound carriageway.

The force said the two people who were seriously hurt have been taken to hospital, where they remained on Sunday afternoon.

National Highways said the motorway is expected to remain closed southbound between J5 and J4 for a “considerable time” as officers investigate the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who died.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“You can do this by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230032159.”

The accident happened while a yellow weather warning was in place with freezing temperatures.

Temperatures hit -9.7C overnight close by in Benson, Oxfordshire. There was freezing fog and ice on the roads.

The Met Office warned that any untreated surfaces “could turn icy”, but it is unknown if the freezing temperatures were the cause of the accident.