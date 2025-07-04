Lost voices of monks finally heard again after 500 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rare medieval music, discovered within a 15th-century book, will resonate through Buckland Abbey in Devon this August, bringing the sound of monks back for the first time in 500 years.

The "plaintive" melodies will be performed to mark the book's return to the abbey, a place it has not been since 1539.

The British Library has loaned the historic volume for the occasion.

Recent research by a historian at the University of Exeter led to the discovery of the rare monastic music.

Much of this type was lost or destroyed during the Reformation, which saw every priory and abbey in England closed by Henry VIII.

open image in gallery The music will be performed by scholars of the University of Exeter chapel choir (University of Exeter chapel choir/PA)

The music may have been used to help the Cistercian monks through a crisis, such as during a sickness outbreak.

The National Trust, which owns the abbey, has worked with experts at the University of Exeter to prepare the music for its first performance in nearly five centuries.

The music will be part of the soundtrack to a new exhibition and will be performed live in August by the university’s chapel choir.

Known as a “customary”, the richly decorated Buckland Book contained the instructions the monks needed to carry out their daily religious rituals and services.

It also contained a rare collection of medieval music copied and added to the book in the early Tudor period.

open image in gallery The Buckland Book is returning to the abbey for the first time since 1539 (British Library Collection/PA)

The music is in a style called “plainchant”, with single lines of music for monks or priests to sing all together.

Rather than following the rigid liturgical structure of the time, with particular pieces sung at different times of the day, the monks curated a unique sequence of chants drawn from various sources.

National Trust music historian Daisy Gibbs said: “Whoever compiled this collection seems to have been unusually creative, pulling together words and music from many different sources.

“The pieces found in the book ask for God’s mercy, forgiveness and protection from harm.

“They share a real feeling of anxiety and fear. It looks as though they were once sung as a complete sequence, perhaps to help the monks through a crisis of some kind.

“We still have work to do to find out exactly how unusual this collection is.”

One suggestion is that the music was intended as a response to the sweating sickness, which broke out repeatedly in Tudor England.

It often killed its victims within 24 hours and seemed to target young and middle-aged men.

open image in gallery The chapel choir will perform inside the abbey’s Great Barn (Chris Lacey/National Trust/PA)

Exeter historian Professor James Clark, who discovered the music, said: “Having searched the archives for traces of England’s lost abbeys, it is very exciting to recover something of their sound.

“Before the Tudor Reformation, in every part of England and Wales there were places like this dedicated to creative music-making and performance.

“Through this research we can now learn much more about this tradition and what it meant not only for the musicians but also for the surrounding communities that shared in their art.”

Michael Graham, the university’s director of chapel music, added: “Although the music is written down using the same notation that’s still used in the modern Catholic Church, it doesn’t give any instructions about rhythm or dynamics, so we had to make decisions about how the pieces should sound.

“This is one of the most interesting, and also most challenging, parts of performing music that’s over 500 years old.

“Our students have really enjoyed being involved in the project, and have relished the opportunity to explore this rich vein of music and bring it to life in our chapel on campus.”

Research is continuing to discover what happened to the Buckland Book between the closure of the abbey and when it was acquired by the Harley family in the 1720s.

It was later sold to the British Museum in 1753.