Martin Lewis – latest: Money saving expert reacts after ‘back to work’ Budget
Jeremy Hunt’s new policies have faced criticism from think tanks and charities
Finance expert Martin Lewis is expected to give further advice and guidance on Jeremy Hunt’s back to work Budget when his show airs later this evening.
Martin Lewis has revealed “the one miss” in the government’s expansion of childcare funding, announced in yesterday’s Budget.
The maximum amount that parents on universal credit can claim for childcare will also increase from £646 to £951 for one child, and from £1,108 to £1,630 for two – an increase of just under 50 per cent.
However, in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Lewis warned that it would not cover all benefits.
Jeremy Hunt’s childcare reforms have been criticised for delays to its rollout.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is “a bit late to the party” when it comes to childcare while the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said it is “highly uncertain” what impact Jeremy Hunt's extension of free childcare will have on the labour market.
Jeremy Hunt defends his childcare reforms
Jeremy Hunt has defended the speed of the rollout of his Budget offer of free childcare for working parents with children under the age of five, a policy which will not be fully available until September 2025.
The Chancellor told Sky News: "This is the biggest transformation in childcare in my lifetime.
"It is a huge change and we are going to need thousands more nurseries, thousands more schools offering provision they don't currently offer, thousands more childminders.
"We are going as fast as we can to get the supply in the market to expand.
"But it is the right thing to do because we have one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world and we know it is something that is a huge worry, for women in particular, that they have this cliff-edge when maternity leave ends after nine months, no help until the child turns three and that can often be career ending.
"So I think it is the right thing to do for many women, to introduce these reforms and we are introducing them as quickly as we can because we want to remove those barriers to work."
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Martin Lewis’ Money Show airing later this evening where the money saving expert will give his reaction to Jeremy Hunt’s Budget.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies