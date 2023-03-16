✕ Close Martin Lewis reveals how to get five cinema tickets for £25

Finance expert Martin Lewis is expected to give further advice and guidance on Jeremy Hunt’s back to work Budget when his show airs later this evening.

Martin Lewis has revealed “the one miss” in the government’s expansion of childcare funding, announced in yesterday’s Budget.

The maximum amount that parents on universal credit can claim for childcare will also increase from £646 to £951 for one child, and from £1,108 to £1,630 for two – an increase of just under 50 per cent.

However, in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Lewis warned that it would not cover all benefits.

Jeremy Hunt’s childcare reforms have been criticised for delays to its rollout.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is “a bit late to the party” when it comes to childcare while the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said it is “highly uncertain” what impact Jeremy Hunt's extension of free childcare will have on the labour market.