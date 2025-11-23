Scotland’s Finance Secretary lays out demands ahead of Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has called for more investment in public services, more support for economic growth, and action on the cost-of-living crisis ahead of the UK Budget on Wednesday.

Shona Robison has urged the UK Government to deliver more funding for Scotland’s public services, infrastructure, and cost-of-living support.

She called for action to lower household energy bills, to ensure that any major taxation choices do not see Scotland losing out on vital funding, and to reform the energy profits levy to support jobs and investment across Scotland’s energy sector.

Ms Robison said: “The UK Budget process has been chaotic and mired in damaging uncertainty.

“It is disappointing that neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor were able to meet with the First Minister in London this week.

“Given the limited time to consider the implications of any major policy changes between the UK Budget and the Scottish Budget on January 13, this lack of engagement is a particular concern.

“Last year, the UK Government increased employer national insurance contributions without any consultation, which led to a funding shortfall of around £400 million for public services in Scotland and acts as a tax on jobs.

“We cannot see a repeat this year.

“We need to see a change of course from the Chancellor – with investment in public services and infrastructure, which supports industry and jobs and delivers support on the cost-of-living challenges people across Scotland are facing.”

She added: “Energy bills in particular are a source of real worry for people this winter.

“While the UK Government promised to cut energy bills by £300, they have actually risen by almost £200 – so this Budget must provide some relief for households who are struggling.

“The UK Government must also listen to industry concerns around the energy profits levy.

“This was always supposed to be a temporary measure and it is now affecting investment and jobs in Scotland.

“The UK Government needs to set out how a stable and long-term fiscal regime will be used to treat the offshore energy sector fairly, alongside other parts of the UK economy, and deliver business and investor certainty.

“Scotland must not be left as an afterthought yet again in the UK Budget.”