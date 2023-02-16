Mother and teenage daughter found dead in burger van they were decorating

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a "glitter and pink-loving" mother and her teenage daughter “with the most beautiful smile” who were found dead in a burger van.

The bodies of Leah Churchill, 50, and Brooke Wanstall, 17, were found in Leah’s son’s van in Kent, which they were decorating for his 26th birthday.

It’s suspected they were overcome by carbon monoxide, and police confirmed the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

Flowers and the Meat N Greet Snack Wagon ( SWNS)

Tyla Wanstall found his mother and sister dead when he went to open his burger van, Meat ‘N’ Greet, at 8am on Tuesday, his birthday.

Brooke is also survived by two other siblings – Ocean, 23, and 12-year-old Sonny. All three were “all like best friends”, according to a close friend.

Recommended Families of friends killed by carbon monoxide in Mexico holiday home sue Airbnb

Danniella Ralfs, a long-time friend of the family, said Ms Churchill created a “brilliant, crazy home” where Christmas trees would be pink or hanging upside down, and everyone would always laugh and smile.

The mother of four loved DIY and would fix up the house with glittery homewares using her pink toolbox and pink tools.

Brooke finished school with “amazing results” and recently started her first job as a carer, which Ms Ralfs said she loved.

She said Brooke was “always so happy and had the most beautiful smile which she always kept on her face”.

Brooke, Ocean and Sonny all lived at home in Whistable, Kent, and Tyla lived with his partner and baby TJ born October last year.

Ms Ralfs said she “didn’t think they could be any happier” but TJ’s birth turned the family’s life around.

She added: “They were just the kindest and purest souls, they would have done anything for anyone, and would never fail to make people laugh and smile.

Leah Churchill (SWNS)

“If you were feeling sad, you could go to them and they would cheer you up.”

Ms Ralfs said Brooke was “just absolutely amazing” with “the most beautiful smile”.

“She finished school and got amazing results, she had literally just started a new care job which she loved.

"She was literally best friends with Ocean. They were all best friends.

“Tyla’s son, Leah’s grandson, was due in December but born quite a bit premature. This new baby had just come into the family and turned their life around as well.

“I didn’t think they could be any happier, but they just absolutely adored him.”

Nursery nurse Ms Ralfs said friends were gathering to release pink sparkly balloons.

On social media, a former school friend of Brooke, Abbie Rose, wrote: "I’m so broke. I’m so glad I met you Brooke.

"Will treasure our memories in Year 7/8. You had the most kind and beautiful soul. Fly high, beautiful girl."

Keller Clover added: "So heartbreaking. Brooke was an amazing and beautiful person inside and out.”

Additional reporting by SWNS