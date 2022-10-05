Gang of burglars forced to sell getaway car used in raids to compensate victims
The men carried out five burglaries in Kent, Essex and London in February
A gang of burglars will be forced to sell the car they used in five raids in order to compensate their victims, a judge has ruled.
Gheorghe Ciobotaru, 42, along with accomplices Gabriel Zaharia, 30, and Valentin Ciobotaru, 34, used a silver Mercedes as a getaway car after breaking into homes across Kent and London in February this year.
The men were sentenced to five years and three months in prison at after pleading guilty to carrying out five burglaries at Maidstone Crown Court.
On February 5, the gang raided one house in Sevenoaks, Kent, where they forced open a window but left empty-handed.
Later that day, they then broke into another home around 15 miles away in Dartford, Kent, then a third around four miles away in Bexley, south east London, where they stole jewellery of great sentimental value to its owners.
After being caught on CCTV, the gang were arrested four days later in Ilford, east London.
A police investigation found the suspects were also behind two other burglaries in Loughton, Essex, on February 4 – they day before the burglaries in Kent and London.
Gabriel Zaharia and Valentin Ciobotaru were both imprisoned on 27 July for five years and three months.
On Friday 30 September, Gheorghe Ciobotaru was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The judge also ordered that the car used by the criminals to carry out their crimes should be sold to compensate their victims.
Mercedes C-Class saloons registered between 2000 and 2007 are currently worth up between £3,000 up to £9,000, depending on its condition.
Detective Constable Dan Bister of Kent Police said the gang have “no thought for the impact their heartless actions had on their victims”.
On Monday, he said: “This criminal gang travelled between Kent and Essex leaving a trail of destruction as they forced their way into houses and searched for jewellery.
“They gave no thought for the impact their heartless actions would have on the victims, some of whom lost jewellery of significant sentimental value.
“This latest sentence ensures Kent and Essex remains a much safer place while these criminals are behind bars.”
