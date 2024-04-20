Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Burn Bullock: Heritage-listed London pub destroyed by fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Rachel Vickers-Price
Saturday 20 April 2024 09:17
Picture taken with permission from the Instagram feed of @amzyplayz1 showing the historic Burn Bullock pub on fire in Mitcham (@amzyplayz1/PA)
Picture taken with permission from the Instagram feed of @amzyplayz1 showing the historic Burn Bullock pub on fire in Mitcham (@amzyplayz1/PA) (PA Media)

A historic pub in London’s south-west was damaged in a fire on Friday night, London Fire Brigade said.

Emergency crews were called to the Burn Bullock in Mitcham at around 7.30pm amid reports that the London Road building was on fire.

The heritage-listed pub, which has been closed for more than 10 years, attracted emergency crews from Norbury, Wimbledon, and Tooting in 12 fire engines.

About 80 firefighters attended the scene, but despite their best efforts the building suffered significant damage in the blaze, the fire service said.

Half of the ground, first, and second floors of the building were damaged, while the roof of the now-derelict public house was also destroyed.

Four men were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Eyewitness Amzy, 18, who did not wish to share their surname and lives near the pub, told the PA news agency: “I was driving on my way back from Costco going down Madeira Road when I saw a police cordon off the joining road to Cricket Green, and there was a huge amount of traffic at the time as all the cars were turning around.”

The university student continued: “When I got a closer view of what was happening, of the pub burning, it looked like the roof timbers were showing on the side.

“It was always aesthetically pleasing to see an old-style pub survive this far – I’m an architecture student, so it interests me even more.

“I saw flames arising from the building which looked like it had been burning for a while, whilst firefighters had a stream of water going into it via hose.

“I felt quite distraught to see such a nice valued building go down in flames, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that was disheartened to see that.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in