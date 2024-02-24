Jump to content

‘Burned body’ found near football pitch in Lanarkshire

Police are describing the death as ‘unexplained’

Saturday 24 February 2024 15:07
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A burned body has been found near a football pitch in Motherwell.

Police are currently on the scene of the death in the Muirhouse area of the North Lanarkshire town.

The body was found burned but the gender has not yet been confirmed.

It is understood the area is known locally as the “Muirhead pitches”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they had launched an investigation and described the death as “unexplained”.

They said: “Around 9am on Saturday 24 February 2024, a body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

“Officers are at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow on this breaking news story...

