Emergency services have descended on a town in Staffordshire to tackle an ongoing blaze, which broke out at an industrial building early on Thursday morning.

Smoke was seen billowing into the air in Burton, with witnesses telling local media they could see a huge black cloud forming from as far as seven miles away.

Firefighters are calling the blaze a “significant incident” and have urged locals to shut their windows and avoid driving near the site, which reportedly belongs to the animal feed firm Rumenco.

In a statement, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its teams are at “a business premises” on Derby Road, in the village of Stretton, where they have been since 7.40am following reports of a plume of smoke being spotted.

“Firefighters from Burton, Cannock, Rugeley, Tamworth and Tutbury remain at the scene,” the service said, adding: “No one has been reported injured.”

Residents and businesses in the area have been evacuated, with more than 10 fire engines said to be at the scene battling the flames, along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

One unnamed witness told local newspaper StaffordshireLive that she and her mother-in-law were shocked when they saw the smoke this morning.

The woman, reportedly from Horninglow, said: “My mother-in-law came to our house at 8am today and said, ‘Have you seen the smoke?’

“It was black and you could really smell it. We saw the smoke out the back and it looked to be coming from the Stafford Street area. We have heard sirens. The smoke has just been billowing out.”

Another witness, Samantha Bisknell, who works near the scene of the fire, said she saw the smoke as she was driving into work.

“At first I thought a storm was coming, until I realised only part of the sky was black. Then I realised something must’ve been burning. There was loads of traffic as I was driving through Burton past the scene,” she told reporters.

“I could see the fire as I got close to the Burton Albion stadium and I was shocked at how high the flames were.”

Crews are using “two main jets” to extinguish the fire, which is currently 30m by 30m, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said in its latest update.

As a result, officials warned nearby businesses and residents that they “may have their water supply disrupted”.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time,” the service added.