Boy, 3, dies after being hit by tractor on farm in Bury

Driver of tractor helping police with inquiries

Katy Clifton
Saturday 16 July 2022 18:00
<p>The child’s family managed to flag down a passing ambulance </p>

A three-year-old boy has died after being hit by a tractor on a farm in Bury.

The child's family flagged down a passing ambulance as they drove to hospital after the crash on Saturday afternoon in the Tottington area.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics before he could be taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

A police spokesman said: “The boy had suffered critical injuries following a collision with a tractor on farmland off Bentley Hall Road.

“The driver of the tractor is assisting us with our inquiries and a scene remains in place at the farm.”

Officers from Bury CID are working to establish the circumstances alongside the Health and Safety Executive, the force added.

Chief inspector Ian Partington said: “This is a heart-breaking incident that has seen a young boy tragically lose his life and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who will be utterly devastated by today’s events.

“Despite his family flagging down an ambulance while driving him towards hospital quickly as they could, the boy sadly could not be saved after the best efforts of paramedics; I can’t imagine how distressing this was for those involved.

“We are working to ensure that a full investigation is carried out, and the farmland where we understand this incident to have occurred remains cordoned off to allow our investigators and partners from the HSE to conduct thorough enquiries to establish exactly what has occurred here.”

