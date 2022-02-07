A bus full of schoolchildren crashed into a ditch in Sidlesham, West Sussex on Monday morning.

Ambulance crews raced to the scene at around 8:15am and paramedics treated several people for minor injuries.

Dramatic photos from Highleigh road show a yellow 700 Coastline bus at a 45 degree angle in Sidlesham near Chichester.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called out at around 8:15am to Highleigh road near Chichester to reports that a bus had left the road.

“We sent ambulance crews who dealt with a small number of minor injuries.

“No one required hospital treatment and there were no serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for the bus company Stagecoach South said: “We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident this morning at Highleigh Road at Sidlesham.

“There have been no injuries to anybody on the bus, and we are giving the police our full support in their investigation into the incident.”

As of midday the bus remained stuck in the ditch with tow tucks trying to free it.

Sussex Police said that all the occupants of the bus, including a number of children and the driver, were safely evacuated.

A spokesperson added: “The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries.

“The road has been closed in both directions and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the incident.”