A double-decker bus dramatically smashed through a pub window near Oxford Street in central London on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called after the yellow bus, thought to be the number 9, crashed into All Bar One in New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road Tube station, shortly after 10am.

Images shared on social media show the vehicle lodged into the front of the stone building with shattered glass on the floor around it.

It’s not clear yet if the pub was open at the time of the incident, but according to its operating hours on Google, it opened at 10am.

Have you been impacted by the bus crash - email alexander.ross@independent.co.uk

The yellow double decker smashed into the All Bar One pub in New Oxford Street on Tuesday morning (Mark Arby @markarby/Twitter)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.16am on Tuesday, 5 March to reports that a bus had collided with a pub in New Oxford Street, WC1.

The London Fire Brigade sent two fire engines and two fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations. A spokesperson said one man was seen by paramedics at the scene.

In a statement, they said: “Firefighters are at the scene of a road traffic collision on New Oxford Street in Soho.

“One double decker bus collided into the front of a building. One man left the bus before the Brigade’s arrival and is being assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“There are currently no further reports of injuries. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

New Oxford Street, which links to Oxford Street, has been closed by police and there is heavy traffic in the area.

More to follow on this breaking news story