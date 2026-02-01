Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bus driver dismissed after he intervened to retrieve a passenger’s stolen necklace has stated he would "be very happy" if his former employer, Metroline, issued an apology, though he has no desire to return to his job.

Mark Hehir, 62, was sacked after he pursued a thief who snatched a passenger’s necklace, subsequently knocking them out in self-defence when they returned.

An employment tribunal recently upheld Metroline’s decision to terminate his employment, a ruling initially reported by the Press Association.

Mr Hehir, who worked in north-west London but hails from Limerick, Ireland, expressed immense gratitude for the "incredible" public support he has received.

He told the Press Association: "I’d be very happy if Metroline made an apology and just admitted that they might have got it wrong. I’d like them to compensate me for lost earnings, that’s important, that they understand they got it wrong, that’s important for me."

When asked if he would consider returning to his role, Mr Hehir was unequivocal: "Absolutely not, you cannot work for a company that treats its staff like that.

“I’m not saying they treat the drivers bad, I’m just saying if anything does happen, it’s always the driver’s fault, they’ll come down on you heavy. You’re on your own, you’ve created a situation, now you get out of it, there’s no help."

open image in gallery Mark Hehir wants an apology from Metroline (Mark Hehir/PA) ( PA Media )

Describing bus driving as "an underpaid tough job", Mr Hehir acknowledged the overwhelming online support but insisted he does not see himself as a "hero".

He added: "I’ve always felt I was justified in my actions, and it just seems that 99.5% of people agree with me. I’m actually looking for negative responses, and I just can’t find any, I mean, everywhere there’s thousands of messages."

Public backing has been substantial, with an online petition launched by shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan, calling for Mr Hehir’s reinstatement or compensation, garnering over 100,000 signatures.

A GoFundMe page established for Mr Hehir has also raised more than £20,000.

The 2024 incident left Mr Hehir severely injured. He recounted: "I spent six days in hospital, because I got an infection from the guy’s tooth. I ended up in ICU, I had two operations on my hand because of the infection, I was very, very close to losing my hand, I quote the surgeon, probably in the next three days if I didn’t get it seen to at the time."

He further criticised Metroline, stating: "Even in that time I was still employed by the company, not one person from the company, HR or anyone else, rang me to ask how I was, and I thought that was a disgrace."

Currently working in a bar, Mr Hehir described the moment his story went viral: "I didn’t know what was going on, but then my phone just started popping, going crazy."

open image in gallery Boris Johnson is among those to show support for Hehir (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The case has also drawn significant political attention. Dr Kieran Mullan, shadow transport minister Richard Holden, and Susan Hall, leader of the Conservative group on the London Assembly, have written to Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, demanding "serious consideration of reinstatement or appropriate compensation".

Boris Johnson, a former prime minister, posted on X: "The sacking of a hero bus driver for knocking out a necklace thief says it all about the wet, woke, legalistic pettifoggers who run Starmer’s Britain."

Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick also weighed in, stating on X: "Metroline should reinstate Mark and apologise for their disgraceful conduct."

A Metroline spokesperson commented: "The tribunal has upheld the dismissal as fair."