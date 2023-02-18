Owner of historic butcher can’t afford to cook award-winning pies after bills surge 400%
Butcher’s energy bill leapt from £898 to £4,220
The owner of a 120-year-old butcher shop cannot afford to oven-bake her award-winning meat pies after their monthly energy bills jumped by over 400 per cent.
Christine Baughen, 71, from Measures Butchers, has been forced to ask customers to cook their own pastries after their electricity price leapt from £898 to £4,220.
The grandmother, who purchased the business with husband Peter in 1984, thought she was being “scammed” when her energy provider first revealed the hike in December.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies