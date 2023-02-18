Jump to content

Owner of historic butcher can’t afford to cook award-winning pies after bills surge 400%

Butcher’s energy bill leapt from £898 to £4,220

Douglas Whitbread
Tuesday 14 February 2023 10:10
<p>Measures Butchers has been forced to ask customers to cook the pies at home</p>

Measures Butchers has been forced to ask customers to cook the pies at home

(SWNS)

The owner of a 120-year-old butcher shop cannot afford to oven-bake her award-winning meat pies after their monthly energy bills jumped by over 400 per cent.

Christine Baughen, 71, from Measures Butchers, has been forced to ask customers to cook their own pastries after their electricity price leapt from £898 to £4,220.

The grandmother, who purchased the business with husband Peter in 1984, thought she was being “scammed” when her energy provider first revealed the hike in December.

