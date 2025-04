Cabinet Office to cut thousands of jobs as Government shrinks Civil Service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cabinet Office will lose almost a third of its staff as Labour seeks to shrink the Civil Service, the Government has announced.

Around 1,200 people will be made redundant under plans unveiled to civil servants on Thursday, with another 900 being transferred to other departments.

The 2,100 job cuts represent just under a third of the 6,500 “core staff” at the Cabinet Office, the strategic centre of the British state.

A Cabinet Office source said: “Leading by example, we are creating a leaner and more focused Cabinet Office that will drive work to reshape the state and deliver our plan for change.

“This Government will target resources at frontline services – with more teachers in classrooms, extra hospital appointments and police back on the beat.”

Cat Little, permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, told civil servants in an all-staff call on Thursday that the department would become more specialist and therefore better able to serve the public.

The Prime Minister's former chief of staff Baroness Sue Gray used her maiden speech in the House of Lords to urge caution on reducing the size of the Civil Service

Around 540 voluntary redundancy applications have already been accepted after the launch of a scheme in January, but the department is understood to expect more voluntary departures as teams are restructured over the coming months.

Thursday’s announcement follows Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to slash the cost of bureaucracy, reducing the size of the Civil Service and creating a more “agile” and productive state.

As well as abolishing quangos such as NHS England, ministers have committed to increasing the proportion of civil servants working in digital and data roles, creating a workforce “fit for the future”.

In last month’s spring statement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed plans to cut Civil Service running costs by 15% by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, a poll published on Thursday by YouGov suggested 64% of MPs believed the Civil Service is too risk-averse and closed to new ideas, while 62% thought Whitehall worked too slowly.

Trade unions have warned against significant cuts to the Civil Service while the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Baroness Sue Gray used her maiden speech in the House of Lords to urge caution on reducing the size of the Civil Service.

A former civil servant herself, Baroness Gray said her old colleagues were “central to the Government’s and the nation’s mission to bring back growth into our economy and security to our society”.