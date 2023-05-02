Cadbury chocolate products recalled over listeria contamination fears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of Cadbury dessert products have been recalled from supermarket shelves after fears emerged over food poisoning.

Food giant Müller said the “precautionary” move to pull the Cadbury chocolate products was made following fears of contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Customers have been urged to check the use-by dates for the listed products pulled from shelves.

Customers are urged to check the use-by dates of the recalled products (Getty Images)

Products marked May 17 and May 18 indicate they are part of the at-risk batches.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The following Cadbury products may be affected:

Daim Chocolate Dessert - use by 18 May

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - use by 17 May

Flake Chocolate Dessert - use by 17 May

Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - use by 18 May

Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - use by 18 May

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) - use by 18 May

Müller has advised customers who have already bought the products to not eat them and return them to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

Consumers are being asked to contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893 for further information.