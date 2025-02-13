Lynx captured after illegal release in Cairngorms ‘doing well’, say experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three lynx illegally released in the Cairngorms have been described as “doing well” after completing their 30-day quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the charity which runs the zoo, trapped the cats in early January after they were spotted in the Drumguish area near Kingussie.

It has been confirmed all three lynx are female and believed to be less than a year old.

The lynx are healthy and recovering in our quarantine facilities at Edinburgh Zoo David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

A fourth lynx died overnight after being captured in January. RZSS has confirmed that lynx was male, estimated to be the same age as the females.

The surviving animals have temporarily been given the names A, B and C, which is how animals were named by the charity’s founder, Thomas Gillespie, when Edinburgh Zoo first opened in 1913.

RZSS chief executive David Field said: “Illegally releasing these cats into the wild was highly irresponsible and it is likely they would have died had they not been rescued.

“Thankfully, the lynx are healthy and recovering in our quarantine facilities at Edinburgh Zoo.

“Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians have been delighted by how well they have settled in and have been observing closely how all three are becoming more confident and beginning to show their personalities.

“Now they have successfully completed their quarantine, the challenge is to find their forever home.

“They will continue to stay here whilst we consider our options. All of this is expensive, so we launched an appeal for donations and have been very encouraged by the outpouring of support so far.”