Family of girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 boarding school pay tribute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The parents of a teenage girl found dead on the grounds of her prestigious boarding school paid tribute to their daughter, who “had an ability to see the world uniquely”.

Caitlyn Scott-Lee, 16, died at Wycombe Abbey School, in Buckinghamshire, on Friday 21 April.

She was found in a wooded area near the playing fields that evening, not far from the school’s sports centre playing grounds.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the coroner is conducting an investigation.

On Thursday, Caitlyn’s parents set up a website to honour their daughter, who they say had a “particular passion for the theatre, arts, music, and the environment.”

The webpage, created to “celebrate a beautiful life”, reads: “Caitlyn passed away at Wycombe Abbey School, on Friday 21st April 2023.

“Caitlyn was a well loved member of the Wycombe Abbey community and had a particular passion for the theatre, arts, music, and the environment.

Caitlyn Scott-Lee died at Wycombe Abbey School last Friday (Family Handout)

“Caitlyn was gifted with autism and had an ability to see the world uniquely and thrive at her boarding house. The school community, friends, and family are grieving her loss but we are comforted in her personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Caitlyn enjoyed nature, the environment, sustainability, and birds. She would have appreciated potted plants over cut flowers, and support for The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. Tributes and donations can be made in Caitlyn’s memory, here.

“The circumstances of Caitlyn’s death continue to be investigated and Thames Valley Police are aiding the Coroner in their investigation; an inquest will be conducted in due course. We ask for privacy at this time.”

MailOnline reports that, in an email to parents in Caitlyn’s year, the school’s headmistress Jo Duncan said: “They are a close year group and, as you will understand, they are very shocked and upset.

The 16-year-old was described as a ‘well loved’ and ‘gifted’ by her parents (Family Handout)

“It is an extremely difficult time for everyone and we will do our utmost to provide the additional pastoral care the girls will need.”

The school has not yet commented publicly on the incident.

A statement from local police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to the Wycombe Abbey School at around 11.40pm on Friday (21/4) after a 16-year-old girl was sadly found to have died.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”