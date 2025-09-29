Migrants attempt longer Channel crossing after recent deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of migrants set off across the English Channel via an unusual route, after three people died during small boat crossings over the weekend.

After a quiet morning in northern France, a large black dinghy carrying migrants was pictured having set off from a beach near Saint-Quentin-en-Tourmont on the west coast.

The dinghy was escorted by two French vessels as it made its way out to sea on Monday.

Usually small boats set off from nearer to Calais, which makes the journey to Dover considerably shorter.

According to local media, a teenager and two women died trying to make the crossing over the weekend.

The deaths of the two women, reported to be from Somalia, are thought to have happened after about 100 people had left northern France for the UK in a makeshift boat overnight on Friday into Saturday.

The investigation into the death of the teenager, who was reported to have died early on Sunday at Ecault beach, in Saint-Etienne-au-Mont, is ongoing.

Early on Monday, a group of men and some teenagers wearing coats, blankets and orange life vests were seen walking hurriedly through the streets of Gravelines, near Calais.

French Police Nationale were waiting with riot shields and tear gas canisters nearby.

However, no small boats launched from Gravelines beach on Monday.

The number of migrant arrivals on small boats has topped 33,000 in 2025 so far, marking a record for this point in the year since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

On Saturday and Sunday combined 1,298 people arrived in 19 boats.

In 2024, small boat crossings made up 4% of overall immigration to the UK, but more than 80% of unauthorised arrivals.