Two people have been injured after two large pigs stormed a golf course and forced the temporary closure of the club.

The runaway hogs caused chaos at the Lightcliffe Golf Club, in Calderdale, by charging onto the green and knocking over bags.

Club professional David Mckidd, 40, said the two black pigs were first spotted on the course on Sunday, injuring a golfer by causing cuts to his leg.

They later returned on Tuesday and injured a male worker at the club who had tried to usher them off the course.

The hogs, thought to be Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs, were on the lose for around six hours on Tuesday.

"We had to close because they were wandering around and took over the course," Judith Crowther, the club’s house director, told the BBC.

"They ended up outside the clubhouse on the ninth green and didn’t seem to want to go away."

Both people suffered minor injuries on their legs and were treated in hospital for protection against tetanus, Mr Mckidd said.

A spokesman for the club told the BBC that they did not belong to a nearby farm and their owner remain a mystery.

The pigs damaged one of the greens by digging small holes before being caught on Tuesday evening by police in Knowle Top Road, where they had been holding up traffic.

The club, which has since reopened, said: “It raised a lot of interest, but we’re glad they’ve now gone and we can go back to playing golf.

“It was like a comedy script, you couldn’t have imagined it if you tried.”