Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sacked GB News presenter Calvin Robinson has raised nearly £30,000 to “keep a roof over his head” – all while enjoying a dream trip to Disney World, Florida.

The right-wing commentator is enjoying the fun-filled holiday just a week after becoming embroiled in the Laurence Fox misogyny scandal that saw the pair booted off the channel.

Robinson, 37, said “God is Good” as he shared photos of his pancake buffet and fancy steak dinners, while asking followers to chip into his “crusade against cancel culture” fund.

The fundraiser, which has so far raised £28,000, reads: “GB News was Deacon Calvin’s primary source of income.

Calvin Robinson enjoying his Disney Florida holiday ( @calvinrobinson/instagram)

“We are raising funds to keep a roof over his head so that he can maintain his self-supporting ministry in London. We are also raising funds for a potential legal battle. Dcn Calvin will not take this one lying down!”

With lots of spare time on his hands post-sacking, he posted a plane selfie telling his followers: “Off on a pre-arranged preaching trip. A good excuse for a break away from a crazy week.”

He took the time out of the trip to visit Disney World Florida spending most of his time it appears pretending to be Han Solo and visiting Pixar sections of the theme park.

Mr Robinson responded for requests for comment insisting the trip to Disney World was free.

He said: “I am in Florida on a speaking arrangement which was arranged months ago. I am with a group of godly Anglicans, and I am thankful for their fellowship after a gruelling week.

“My flight and accommodation was covered by the organisers, and I did not charge a fee.

“The support I have received on my crowdfund has been overwhelming. There are a lot of kind and supportive people out there. Without it I could have been made homeless by GB News, after being instantly cut off. I live hand-to-mouth like a lot of people in this country.

“These funds will go to pay my rent and bills and will not be touched for this trip, which was pre-arranged and pre-funded. It just goes to show there are some bad faith critics just looking for a reason to express their hatred towards anyone with politics they disagree with.

“The cry of ‘grifter’ is most often the cry of the politics of envy. It’s a jealous projection made in bad faith, those people are best ignored.”

The trip came the week after he filmed the police raid at close friend Laurence Fox’s south London home as he was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras.

The pair were sacked minutes later with Fox finding out while still in police custody. He was later bailed.

Robinson shared the video, adding: “Laurence has not yet done any Blade Running. This is a pre-crime.”

Calvin Robinson, who hosted a religious current affairs show on GB News, was dismissed after sharing support for Dan Wootton and Fox after the actor-turned-activist asked “who would want to shag that?” referring to political correspondent Ava Evans.

UK media watchdog Ofcom received a total of 8,846 complaints about Fox’s remarks.

Post-sacking Robinson told an outraged Megyn Kelly on a YouTube stream: “I believed in [GB News].

“A home for the people that feel like they have no voice, the silent majority in this country who have been disregarded by the metropolitan liberal elites.

"We’ve got politicians and mainstream media all ganging together in the Westminster bubble, Net Zero this, Black Lives Matter that and critical race theory this and gender theory that ands drag queens reading to children.

"It’s all abominable to the rest of us.

"Most people in this country believe in traditional British values, Christian values and there’s no home for these people... it has been snatched away."

Calvin Robinson films a Toy Soldiers dance routine ( @calvinrobinson/instagram)

Last year, Robinson joined a breakaway conservative Christian movement to become a deacon after he was rejected by the Church of England.

Addressing the recent upheaval in the on-air team at GB News, with the axing of Fox, Robinson and the suspension of Dan Wootton, former Monty Python legend John Cleese said: “They are clearing out a certain amount, which is not a bad idea, because they do believe in free speech.”

The Independent has approached Mr Robinson for comment.