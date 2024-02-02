Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Cambridge University college has been forced to apologise after signs telling students to keep toilets clean were displayed in Mandarin only.

The signs were put up after cleaning staff noticed toilets in Homerton College were left in a mess after a specific conference group meeting, The Tab reported.

Lord Simon Woolley, the college’s principal, this week made an “unreserved apology” to all students and “in particular students of Chinese descent” for the incident.

He said he would introduce new protocols to ensure “this does not happen again” after concerns were raised about the notices on toilets and exit doors.

Lord Woolley met with Chinese students, senior staff and the mature student union and said he would work to “celebrate and support” Chinese and East Asian students.

File photo: Homerton is one of 31 Cambridge colleges (PA)

Lord Woolley said: “I apologise unreservedly to all students, and in particular students of Chinese descent, for the offence caused.

“I will be introducing new protocols to ensure this does not happen again.”

He added: “At Homerton, we want to celebrate our rich diversity, not least because it helps all our students to belong, thrive and excel academically.

“We look forward to working with Chinese and East Asian students to celebrate and support them.”

Founded in London in 1768, Homerton College is one of 31 Cambridge colleges, offering all the academic subjects.

It is also the largest college in terms of student numbers and has a “thriving and diverse community”, its website says.