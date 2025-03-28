Cambridge College student prank finally resolved after 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A century-old prank involving a Cambridge University chapel clock has reached its conclusion with the return of a pilfered hour hand. The hand, originally taken sometime around 1923, found its way back to Gonville and Caius College thanks to Trixie Baker, who inherited the timepiece artifact from her father.

Geoffrey Hunter Baker, a graduate of the college, orchestrated the prank with a fellow student, removing the clock hands under the cloak of darkness and replacing them with cardboard replicas. Each student kept one of the original hands as a memento of their undergraduate escapade. Mr. Baker passed away in 1999 at the age of 83, leaving the hour hand to his daughter.

The return of the hand marks the end of a chapter in the college's history, highlighting the enduring legacy of student pranks and the unexpected journeys of historical artifacts.

“These worked very well until it rained,” Ms Baker said.

The College replaced the hands and it appears the perpetrators of the prank were not known until now.

open image in gallery The missing hour hand of the chapel clock at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge has been returned around 100 years after it was taken in a student prank. (Gonville and Caius College/ PA)

The minute hand remains missing.

Mr Baker started as a modern languages student at Gonville and Caius in 1934 and graduated in 1937, with the prank happening during this time.

His daughter returned the hour hand to Gonville and Caius, the fourth oldest College in Cambridge University, on a visit late last year.

It now resides in the College Archive alongside other tales of student pranks – known as “rags”.

College archivist James Cox said: “I was delighted to welcome Trixie to the College and to receive the clock hand.

“Learning of student escapades is part of the College’s long and varied history.

“While we don’t encourage students to take part in such pranks, I am happy to learn about them years later, when no-one has been hurt and no permanent damage has been done – and they’ve graduated!”

Gonville and Caius was first founded as Gonville Hall by Edmund Gonville, Rector of Terrington St Clement in Norfolk, in 1348.

It was re-founded in 1557 by John Caius as Gonville and Caius College.

In 1958, engineering students from the College were responsible for placing an Austin Seven van on the roof of Senate House, Cambridge University’s ceremonial building where graduation ceremonies take place.

In 1921, Gonville and Caius students secretly spirited away a six-ton German artillery gun from Jesus Close and displayed it in Caius Court.

Anyone with information about the missing minute hand is asked to contact the College archivist via the College website.